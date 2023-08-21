Global technology, software and engineering leader Emerson will exhibit its Floor to CloudTM packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 11-13, 2023. As the future of automation, Floor to Cloud solutions empower smarter packaging lines and more efficient processes that make it possible for manufacturers to continuously improve plant productivity, sustainability and safety.

Visitors to South Lower Hall, Booth 6107, can view highlights from the comprehensive Floor to Cloud portfolio, which includes AVENTICSTM, BransonTM, MoviconTM, PACEdge and PACSystemsTM solutions. Packaging automation experts will demonstrate how a Floor to Cloud approach unlocks trapped data and connects islands of automation, giving manufacturers the visibility and control to solve critical challenges and ambitious goals. Attendees will learn how to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), increase energy efficiency while reducing waste, and create safer operations and digital record keeping.

Emerson will also be highlighted as an industry expert in the new Sustainability Central presented by PMMI and curated by Fuseneo. Located in North Hall (Booth N-9455), Sustainability Central is an interactive experience that demonstrates how manufacturers can achieve packaging sustainability.

Presentation and event highlights:

In addition to showcasing its advanced Floor to Cloud packaging automation solutions, Emerson will also sponsor two events: the annual Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) breakfast and the Amazing Packaging Race.

All women who are registered for PACK EXPO Las Vegas are invited to the free PPWLN breakfast and program on Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 a.m. in Room N-247. Following the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity for a private show floor tour and participate in a Q&A with Lisa Propati, Vice President and General Manager of Weiler Labeling Systems, as well as other packaging executives.

As part of the Amazing Packaging Race, teams from U.S. colleges, trade schools and universities race to complete tasks and solve problems at booths across the PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor.

Product highlights:

Movicon.NExT HMI/SCADA

Movicon.NExTTM HMI/SCADA is a highly modular, highly scalable platform that goes beyond SCADA to solve automation problems for both CPGs and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), from the single machine level to a complete plantwide IIoT project implementation. Among Movicon.NExT modules, Movicon Pro.LeanTM provides performance data and analytics for evaluations of overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and Movicon Pro.EnergyTM measures and tracks consumption, while the advanced Movicon NExT.AR solves operational problems through visualization tools that allow personnel to evaluate previously unreachable equipment. For maximum flexibility, Emerson also provides Movicon WebHMI, an HTML5-based visualization tool that can be used as a stand-alone HMI product running on Windows or Linux operator panels, or as a Web Client for Movicon.NExT SCADA applications, as well as ConnextTM, an industrial protocol gateway.

For more information, visit: https://www.emerson.com/movicon.

PACSystems Innovations in Edge Technology

Industrial edge software and solutions help analyze and solve problems where they occur — at the machine edge. PACSystems Edge Solutions is the most advanced portfolio of edge computing and control systems and includes edge hardware and software that help significantly simplify problem-solving at the machine level and allow easy, cost-effective analytics and communication at the edge. PACSystems Edge Solutions includes the true edge controllers, edge computing devices and compact controllers and leverage Movicon.NExT, WebHMI, Connext OPC UA server and the PACEdge platforms in optimized software packages to provide powerful and flexible connectivity and visualization and a cloud-enabled toolset. PACSystems makes the move to the edge easy.

For more information, visit: www.emerson.com/PACSystems-edge.

Wireless Automation Solutions

Optimize every stage of the manufacturing process with real-time control, monitoring and data analysis provided by next-generation wireless automation solutions from Emerson and CoreTigo. These wireless automation solutions connect devices and unlock trapped data. The combination of expertise from Emerson and industrial wireless technology from CoreTigo results in a fully connected ecosystem that can reduce inefficiencies and help customers get to market faster. Wireless automation systems feature IO-Link Wireless, a deterministic, highly reliable and scalable universal wireless communication protocol with low latency (5 milliseconds) and low synchronization rates (tens of microseconds).

For more information, visit: https://www.coretigo.com/products/.



