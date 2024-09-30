Solutum Technologies Ltd., innovator of sustainable materials with a holistic end-of-life, has announced its addition to pester pac automation’s expanded portfolio in the field of processing alternative packaging material.

In addition to its existing portfolio of PCR-films, bio-based materials and packaging materials made of paper, the newly developed film from Solutum can now also be processed on the Pester stretch wrapping machines and full overwrapping systems. This joint development represents a significant advance in packaging technology and offers an environmentally friendly alternative to packaging with conventional film material.

The Solutum film material has the most versatile end-of-life properties, including industrial composting and full biodegradability in soil and water. The film leaves no residue of microplastics or other toxic substances. Compared to conventional LDPE film, the Solutum film has higher tear strength. This property makes it possible to significantly reduce the material thickness, which in turn leads to material savings.

Solutum film is compatible with the existing Pester stretch wrapping and full overwrapping systems. The use of this new film material is possible without major upgrades, which means that the production processes can be adapted efficiently and cost-effectively. This easy integration is an essential benefit in the holistic sustainability view and underlines the practicality of the new solution.

Solutum's packaging material can be produced locally on existing extruders, making it possible to scale the film to meet demand via existing suppliers. The possibility for local production contributes to reduced transport emissions and supports regional economic cycles. Moreover, using Solutum film reduces the cooling requirements on Pester’s stretch wrapping systems, resulting in pneumatic energy savings of up to 80 percent.

The collaboration between pester pac automation and Solutum represents an important step toward sustainable packaging solutions that meet both ecological and economic requirements. By processing the Solutum film on Pester film machines, the machine manufacturer offers its customers the opportunity to optimally protect their products and at the same time opt for an innovative and ecological packaging material in line with their own sustainability strategy.

“At the end of its life cycle, Solutum's material decomposes completely. When handled in a managed environment, Solutum biodegrades in industrial composting plants, and in unmanaged environments, including oceans, rivers or when openly dumped, Solutum film biodegrades in soil and natural waters,” notes Sharon Barak, founder and president of Solutum. “With widespread adoption, Solutum can effectively mitigate the environmental harms caused by flexible packaging, while delivering on performance and economics.”



