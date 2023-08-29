Finalists for the Technology Excellence Awards taking place at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (Sept. 11–13; Las Vegas Convention Center) have been announced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Produced by PMMI, PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in North America this year and will showcase over 2,000 suppliers offering solutions for 40 vertical markets and cover nearly 1 million square feet of exhibition space.

The Technology Excellence Awards recognize the best new technology in packaging and processing being shown for the first time at a PACK EXPO event.

Laura Thompson, PMMI Vice President, Trade Shows, announced the finalists in this video highlighting each new technology.

More than 80 solutions-suppliers submitted nominations for this year’s awards, which were reviewed by top professionals in the industry and narrowed down to three finalists in each of the four categories.

The finalists for this year’s Technology Excellence Awards are:

Food/Beverage

Aneko Emsys, Aneko, Booth N-10165

Precision Servo Technology Represents a Breakthrough for High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Machinery, JBT Corporation, Booth SL-6349

QUANTM Electric Diaphragm Pump, Graco, Inc., Booth N-10634

General Packaging & Processing

AI Enabled Augmented Reality for Transforming Packaging Operations, Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC, Booths SL-6188, SL-6101

DairySeal featuring ClearCor Technology, Amcor Rigid Packaging, Booths SU-7244, SU-7254

SOMIC 434 Next Generation Case Packer featuring Rockwell ArmorKinetics, Somic Packaging, Inc., Booth SL-6172

Personal Care/Pharma

Child Resistant Reclosable, High Barrier Pouch – Pill Bottle Replacement, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth SL-6635

CXV Global SmartFactory LineClearance Assistant™ (LCA), Xyntek, A CXV Global Company, SL-6185

PEWO-pack 600 High-Speed Stretchwrapper with High-End Stretching Technology, Pester USA Inc., Booth SL-6726

Sustainability

Amcor HealthCare Recycle Ready Sachet, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth SL-6635

IMA Ilapak Delta OF-360 X, IMA North America Inc., Booths C-3200, C-3400

SprayPET Revolution —- The New 100% Recyclable, All-Polymer Aerosol, Plastipak Packaging, Inc., Booth N-9357

For a complete description of the finalists’ technologies visit the Technology Excellence Awards page.

PACK EXPO attendees are encouraged to visit the finalists’ booths to see the technologies live and vote for their favorite. Voting will take place live starting at show opening on Monday, Sept. 11, through noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12, via the official show app or online. Winners will be announced after noon on Sept. 12.

For complete information on PACK EXPO Las Vegas and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com.

About PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 950 manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components, and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry.