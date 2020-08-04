The Kroger Co. has launched its Simple Truth® Recycling Program, offering customers a free and simple way to recycle the flexible packaging of more than 300 products from Simple Truth, one of the company's private label brands.

Developed in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, Kroger’s new platform enables customers to recycle a wide range of flexible packaging not currently accepted in curbside recycling programs, including produce bags, bread bags and plastic overwrap from household items like tissues and bottled water. The Simple Truth Recycling Program marks another significant milestone for Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan and establishes Kroger as the first Fortune 25 retailer to offer a free recycling program for its own private-label brand.

“A key part of achieving our ambitious Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision is offering our customers innovative solutions to recycle and reuse product packaging,” said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “We’re thrilled to partner with TerraCycle to launch our new Simple Truth Recycling Program, supporting our sustainable packaging goals and enabling Kroger customers to recycle their favorite Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic products without ever leaving home.”

The Simple Truth Recycling Program is currently open to individuals, schools, offices and community organizations across the U.S. The Simple Truth portfolio includes more than 2,000 natural and organic products, with hundreds of new items launching each year.

“Sustainable packaging is a core tenet of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan,” continued Dailey. “While packaging is important for preserving product quality, freshness and integrity, we also recognize the negative impact packaging — especially plastic varieties — can have on the environment. As we continue to drive progress toward our current 2020 sustainability commitments, we’re laser-focused on reducing unnecessary packaging from our enterprise, reusing where we can and striving for more sustainable packaging across our private-label portfolio.”

By the end of 2019, Kroger reduced the amount of plastic resin in its Our Brands packaging by 10.1 million pounds, achieving our goal to reduce by 10 million pounds ahead of schedule.