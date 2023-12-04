Lecta has developed new metallized papers with functionalities specifically oriented toward flexible packaging. These recyclable products are designed to replace materials that contain plastic.

The new Metalvac Seal and Metalvac Barrier WV are the result of innovative work based on Lecta's expertise in direct high-vacuum metallization, the application of coatings and the search for the appropriate components to achieve the desired functionalities. Both products have characteristics suitable for specific flexible packaging applications, and in both cases, they are recyclable and therefore more sustainable.

Metalvac Seal: Functional metallized paper with heat-sealing properties on the back. Suitable for graphic and flexible packaging applications (such as flowpacks, sachets, envelopes, or wrappers) for non-food products (collectible cards, stickers, toys, hotel amenities, etc.) and food products that do not require a specific barrier. The shiny metallized side is suitable for offset printing (conventional and UV), flexography (UV, solvent, and water-based), and gravure.

Metalvac Barrier WV: Functional metallized paper with heat-sealing and barrier properties against water vapor, light, and a certain level of grease. Suitable for flexible packaging applications (such as flowpacks, sachets, wrappers, caps, etc.) for both non-food and food products (such as confectionery, coffee, tea, powdered products, etc.). Heat-sealable on the metallized interior side. Printable on the exterior side through gravure, flexography, and offset printing.

Lecta continues to work on the development of other innovative metallized papers aimed at the flexible packaging segment, providing new functionalities such as oxygen barrier or high grease resistance without the use of fluorinated elements. These products are currently in the process of homologation and certification.

The entire Metalvac range is manufactured according to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, essential for the food industry, in compliance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental management, ISO 50001 energy efficiency, ISO 9001 quality and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards. It is also available upon request with PEFC or FSC® C011032 Chain of Custody forestry certifications.

For more information about Lecta’s Metalvac products, please visit www.lecta.com.



