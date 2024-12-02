At the ProSweets trade fair in Cologne in 2025, Theegarten-Pactec, an equipment supplier of packaging solutions for the confectionery and snack industry, will be showcasing its wares. At a joint stand with its partners Makrev and Sweet Connect, the company from Dresden will be presenting its high-speed CHS machine as a highlight. At the trade fair, it will be wrapping 1,600 products per minute in envelope fold and demonstrating how its modular design opens up flexible application options.

ProSweets, a key trade fair for international suppliers and decision-makers in the confectionery and snack industry, will once again be taking place in Cologne in 2025, from February 2-5. The focus will be on innovative confectionery and snack packaging, the latest packaging technologies, and essential raw materials and process technologies for production.

CHS – for maximum flexibility and speed

The CHS from Theegarten-Pactec was first presented to the public at the interpack 2023 show and has since become the company’s flagship. The machine, developed for the gentle packaging of chocolate products, is also reportedly known for its flexibility, as it enables quick changeovers between different folding types and simplifies quick changes between different product formats, the company says. It also enables greater flexibility when dealing with frequently changing, seasonal products, such as the production of Christmas or Easter items, adds Theegarten-Pactec.

Thanks to the option of retrofitting different packaging types on the CHS with ease and flexibility, customers also benefit from greater investment security, the company explains. Instead of having to invest in new machines when the sales of a product are declining, the CHS can be easily adapted to another product with new formats or a different folding method.

The machine is also extremely versatile in another respect: the CHS supports a range of different product feed options. Users can select between single- or dual-lane belt feed or robot-assisted chain feed. The dual-lane feed in particular enables a high packaging speed, for example, when processing envelope-folded products at up to 1,600 products per minute. The two-lane feeder halves the feed speed and enables gentle processing of delicate products such as chocolates or jelly. The downstream product delivery can also be selected for sorted single- or dual-lane delivery.

1,600 chocolate products per minute – packaged sustainably

At the upcoming trade fair, the packaging process of the CHS machine on display will be demonstrated using small chocolate products (Neapolitans) being wrapped in envelope fold and a two-lane feed, showcasing the speed of 1,600 products per minute. Furthermore, Theegarten-Pactec will demonstrate how an effective connection to a secondary packaging machine can be achieved with a two-lane discharge of 800 pieces each. This allows customers to use existing secondary packaging lines in their machine fleet, reportedly eliminating the need to make a new investment.

The company’s high-speed machines are also being further developed with a view to using environmentally friendly materials without compromising on efficiency. At ProSweets, Theegarten-Pactec will be demonstrating the packaging process on the CHS using metallized paper as packaging material for the Neapolitans, which can be recycled in the paper waste stream. This clearly shows how the machine can be adapted to more sustainable packaging materials.

Outlook: Even more versatile in 2025 thanks to new types of folds

Since its introduction at interpack 18 months ago, Theegarten-Pactec has undertaken numerous optimizations to the CHS. The result is expected to enter the market sometime in 2025. Among other things, the German company has invested in expanding the types of possible folds. The new development should enable top twist, side twist, and Vienna-Fruit-Fold, as well as the foiling of products such as chocolate eggs or balls, and the so-called "fancy fold" for products with a flat bottom.

Combined partner power at ProSweets

The consultants from partner Makrev will be on hand to assist in the search for highly flexible packaging machines for chocolate, hard candy, and jelly products in the medium output range. The Makrev intermittent motion machines can reportedly handle many different packaging types, enable quick format changes as well as changes in packaging type, which can reduce set-up times. In September 2022, Theegarten-Pactec acquired shares in the Turkish company, complementing its product portfolio.

As at last year’s event, visitors to the exhibition stand can also find out more about the Sweet Connect digitalization platform. Consultants will be on site at the stand to provide information about this platform, which was especially developed for the confectionery industry. It combines the many resources of the partners and offers customers the opportunity to map their entire production digitally. Theegarten-Pactec founded Sweet Connect together with its partners Sollich, Chocotech, and Winkler + Dünnebier. Since October 29, another company has come on board as well: the Danish confectionery machine manufacturer Aasted.



