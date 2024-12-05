The confectionery and snack industry thrives on variety. With its innovative, sustainable, flexible and future-proof packaging solutions, Schubert helps manufacturers respond quickly and easily to changing market requirements. At ProSweets Cologne 2025 (February 2-5), visitors will have an opportunity to experience the machine manufacturer’s cutting-edge technology in person. At Stand G031/F-030 in Hall 10.1, Schubert will be presenting an innovative blank feeding solution for cartoners and providing information about a new erecting unit with a vertical magazine.

A TLM cartoner with a single-lane erector, seamlessly interacting with the automated Comfort Feeder blank feeder, will be on display at the stand. The machine exemplifies Schubert’s “Power Compact – high performance in the smallest of spaces” concept. Thanks to the Comfort Feeder, the cartoner automatically feeds blanks directly from the pallet.

The comprehensive solution is a uniquely streamlined machine concept that combines erecting, filling and closing at up to 60 cycles per minute in a compact line. A small number of system components, lightweight and quick-change robot tools – some of which are manufactured using 3D printing – and the Comfort Feeder enable up to five hours of operation without having to refill the carton blanks. This is of real benefit to machine operators.

New vertical magazine supports a wide range of packaging formats

To provide manufacturers with even more support when packaging multi-variant product assortments, Schubert has also designed a new vertical magazine in which blanks of different sizes are stacked on top of each other – another advantage in terms of flexibility. Additionally, a new A3 erecting unit supports single-lane erection of the boxes. This allows manufacturers to use fewer robotic units in their lines, enabling them to benefit from a more cost-effective overall solution.

“Pick the Original”: Pickerlines from Schubert are the originals

In addition to cartoners, Schubert is also showcasing innovative pick & place machines, Flowpackers and complete packaging lines – in its portfolio as well as at the trade fair. Furthermore, Schubert’s Pickerlines remain the original and are still the undisputed number one in the food industry. The company’s new “Pick the original” campaign presents the fascinating history of Schubert Pickerlines and explains why they are the original. At the exhibition stand, Schubert experts will be providing detailed information about the company’s proven pick & place technology.

Interested visitors can find out more about the innovative flow-wrapping machines, which can process both conventional and sustainable packaging materials for snacks and confectionery, and quickly switch from one to the other. These include recyclable plastic monofilms, as well as paper-based films and robust high-barrier films that safely shield food packaged in a protective atmosphere from external influences.

Sebastian Mayer, Area Sales Manager at Schubert, explains: “Our success and the popularity of our pick & place machines are based on our rich tradition as a family-owned company that embraces innovation, sustainability and future-proofing – for the benefit of our employees, customers and the environment.”