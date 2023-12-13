Further underlining its position as one of the UK’s leading independent manufacturers of thermoformed packaging products, Macpac Limited will be highlighting its wide range of advanced solutions for the food & beverage, cosmetics & healthcare, retail, electronic, pharmaceutical and medical device industries at Packaging Innovations 2024 (stand no. S74). Backed by an in-house design team and tooling facility, the 100% recyclable PET packs on display will include tricels, transit trays, box inserts, heat sealed blister packs and clam shell options. Packs utilizing the company’s patented Surecel™ closure system for excellent tamper evidence will also be featured.

With full AA+ accreditation for packaging materials from BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards), Macpac supplies thermoformed packs for a range of food sectors including confectionery, bakery and snacks. Manufactured using food grade raw materials, the trays and containers, box inserts, clam packs and flow wrap trays offer functionality, security and brand impact.

Recognizing that design and graphics are the key elements to successful retail packaging solutions, Macpac’s in-house design team works closely with customers to develop packs that are visually eye-catching yet also reflect brand values, convey product features, and include vital technical information or instructions for use.

With extensive knowledge of drug delivery protocols and medical device packaging, Macpac’s high quality products for the medical and pharmaceutical markets provide excellent impact resistance and barrier qualities against temperature, moisture and chemicals, making them ideal for the shipping and storage of medical devices and medication.

Produced from medical grade PET, the packs are ideal for a wide range of sterile and non-sterile packaging applications including surgical instruments and kits, implantable devices, needles and syringes, pill dispensing and to facilitate the self-administration of measured doses of medication.

Macpac’s innovative Surecel™ self-locking clamshell style blister packs are available in stylish designs for maximum brand impact but also boast extremely high levels of security. The innovative patented closure system is quick and easy to close yet offers a solution to tamper and pilfering issues. In addition to a standard Surecel range, Macpac offers customized options.

To learn more about Macpac, please visit https://www.macpac.co.uk/.