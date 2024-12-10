While food packaging is largely recognized as a long-term and resilient industry during economic downturns, its enduring growth is surpassed by demand for high-barrier films in food packaging.

In the latest market report from Applied Market Information (AMI), titled "High Barrier Films for Food Packaging - The Global Market 2024," AMI’s expert consultants have combined first-hand industry insight across all polymer substrates with data analysis to give a comprehensive picture of this increasingly important sector. The research, which was released in November 2024, gives investors and industry participants a thorough grasp of competitive challenges and market dynamics.

The report divides the global market into eight separate regions, and growth drivers are varied and complex.

Sustainability is a key factor in the rise in demand for high-barrier films since they serve to prevent food waste, reduce packaging and replace mixed-material alufoil laminates. However, in developed regions, poor consumer perception of plastics could hinder growth, as brand owners and converters seek alternatives through the use of paper, with many development projects and trials underway.

Across Asia, more cost-effective mixed material laminates are expected to remain prevalent. The report provides insights into the different reasons behind these distinct drivers for growth and offers analysis of future outcomes.

The report covers all transparent and non-transparent barrier materials that are typically used to replace alufoil. It explores the significant future potential of emerging barrier and substrate materials, some of which accelerated in uptake during raw materials shortages.

Chilled products such as meat/fish and dairy accounted for the majority of high-barrier film applications in 2023, and while snack foods will be the fastest growing application, meat/fish will provide the largest volume growth as retailers seek to further protect this high-value segment.

Advances in technologies such as MDO-PE and BOPE as well as improved coating solutions will enable further growth in the use of high-barrier films for stand-up pouches and retort pouches, which are increasingly popular for their convenience features, while allowing for increased regulation for sustainability and recycling purposes.

The report will enable anyone using, converting or considering adopting high-barrier films to improve their knowledge of the different barrier methods available, and which end-use applications have the best growth potential for each barrier material. Readers will obtain consumption data for each barrier type in each world region and get an independent assessment of the implications for future material sourcing.

The third edition of AMI’s highly regarded High Barrier Films for Food Packaging – the Global Market report is the result of an extensive research program, providing a detailed independent assessment of this industry. More information on the report can be found here.