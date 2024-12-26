Sunrays, a brand created by Jac Vandenberg to offer high-quality, healthy mandarins and grapes, is leading the way in sustainable packaging. Since 2022, Sunrays has adopted TIPA’s compostable packaging for its grapes, with over 200,000 compostable bags utilized by growers across the United States, Mexico and Peru. This shift marks a significant step forward in reducing reliance on traditional plastic packaging and demonstrates the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

In 2022, IFPA announced the Best of Show Winners, selected by a panel of judges to represent the best of the expo floor. Jac Vandenberg, Inc. was awarded the Best Sustainable Packaging for their SUNRAYS Home Compostable Grape bags, recognizing their innovative approach to eco-friendly packaging.

By transitioning to TIPA’s compostable solutions and other compostable alternatives, Sunrays has diverted over 46,000 pounds of waste from landfills. This figure represents the total weight of traditional plastic packaging avoided, showcasing the tangible impact compostable alternatives can have on reducing environmental pollution.

“Compostable packaging not only aligns with our environmental goals but also enhances consumer engagement,” says John Paap, Sustainability Director at Jac Vandenberg, emphasizing the value of sustainable practices in today’s market.

In addition to adopting compostable packaging, Sunrays has implemented innovative consumer education initiatives. Packaging now includes QR codes that direct consumers to learn about the product’s origin, sustainability efforts, and proper disposal methods. Through a partnership with Scrapp, consumers can scan UPC barcodes to determine the appropriate waste stream for their location, promoting correct disposal practices and further closing the loop on waste management.

Sunrays is proving that eco-friendly solutions can coexist with high-quality product standards. Local organic-focused chains and major retailers like Hannaford Bros. and Food Lion have embraced Sunrays’ compostable packaging, setting an example for others to follow.

Sunrays continues to champion sustainability, demonstrating that high-quality, healthy products can be paired with innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions.