Entries Open for 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow

Does your package have what it takes to earn a Packaging Innovation Award? Dow is pleased to announce that once again the search for the world's most innovative packages is on.

Dow launched its call for entries for the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards program. This is the third year Dow is the title sponsor and will be assembling an international panel of independent judges from a range of industries. Submissions will be accepted now through April 10 on the Packaging Innovation Awards website.

These awards honor innovations in packaging design, materials, technology and processes across the entire packaging value chain.

Last year’s awards brought in over 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries. The best-in-class Diamond Award winner, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.’s DNP Functional Film Complex PET Plastic Bottle offers the functionality of glass without the drawbacks of breakability and costly shipping. Additional winners included a detergent box designed specifically for ecommerce and shipping, and a bottle to help feed patients who cannot eat or swallow independently. Read more about last year's winners here.

“Every year, the Packaging Innovation Awards spotlight the designs, new points of view and ideas that are pushing the envelope,” said lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group Ltd. “Our industry is facing some unique sustainability and e-commerce challenges, but during trying times the most forward-thinking solutions can emerge to bring true progress; this program recognizes innovative packaging approaches that can simplify commerce and drive forward the circular economy for plastics.”

The awards carry on as the industry’s longest-running independently judged awards program. Dow is again assembling an international panel of independent judges from many disciplines to provide a global perspective across design, engineering, retail, e-commerce, converting and academia. The group will collaboratively review and judge each submission based on three criteria: technology, sustainability and user experience.

“The Packaging Innovation Awards are one of the best examples of Dow’s ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world,” said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “These awards bring the best minds in our industry together to showcase true innovations that will propel our society forward. I’m honored that our company can facilitate this event and give these innovators and designers the recognition they deserve.”

Entry in the competition is free, and applicants are not required to use Dow materials in their products. All entries must be commercial products that have been on the market for more than six months. Deadline for submission is April 10, 2020. Visit Packaging Innovation Awards for more information and to enter.