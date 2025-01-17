delfort has just launched its thinbarrier 302 specialty paper. The paper ensures premium protection for ice cream, chocolates, candies and other temperature-sensitive items. With industry-leading barrier properties including moisture, oxygen, aroma and fat resistance, brands have a reliable paper packaging solution that ensures products remain fresh and protected. The innovative paper is a smart alternative to traditional materials, aligning perfectly with consumer preferences and industry trends.

Developing paper that can also be cold-sealed is particularly important for food items that can melt or be damaged by heat-sealing processes. Paired with compatible cold seal coatings, such as those developed by Henkel, delfort’s paper provides robust protection against external elements, ensuring the taste, appearance and texture of foods.

Despite its lightweight design, the paper is incredibly strong, with excellent flex-crack resistance that withstands the demands of handling and transportation. Free from any intentionally added PFAS and recyclable according to the CEPI method, it combines high functionality with sustainability.

Low moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR)

Boasting an impressive MVTR of less than 10, measured at 23°C and 85% humidity, the paper prevents moisture from penetrating the packaging. The low MVTR keeps products dry and maintains their texture and quality. This prevents freezer burn that can degrade texture and flavor, especially in items like ice cream bars. The specially designed barrier ensures that frozen foods do not become icy or dried-out over time.

A low MVTR is also crucial for other non-frozen food products like powdered foods, dry snacks, and baked goods that are highly sensitive to humidity changes.

Low oxygen transmission rate (OTR)

With an OTR value of less than 30, thinbarrier 302 restricts oxygen from entering the package. This is essential for products such as chocolates and nuts, preventing rancidity, preserving flavor and nutritional value. For non-frozen foods, a low OTR helps preserve the natural aroma of the product, crucial for maintaining the sensory experience of premium confectionery and snacks.

Lightweight yet exceptionally strong

One of the standout benefits of the heat and cold-sealed barrier paper is its exceptional strength and non-blocking properties. The paper withstands the rigors of packaging and handling, ensuring it doesn’t tear or open unintentionally, keeping products secure from production to delivery. Additionally, the release coating on top of the cold seal of the paper prevents the paper from sticking to itself during storage or processing, making it easy to work with and ensuring smooth operations on packaging lines. This combination of strength and non-blocking performance provides both reliability and convenience, so products stay perfectly protected every step of the way.

High-performing barrier paper meets advanced cold-seal coatings

To ensure the papers can be efficiently and effectively cold-sealed delfort partnered with Henkel to find the perfect cold seal coating solution.

"delfort’s barrier paper was optimally designed with a paper surface that makes it compatible with a range of cold seals from Henkel, each tailored for specific requirements of relevant flow pack structures," said Dr. Freddy E. Boscán G, Manager PD Innovation Flexible Coatings at Henkel. "These cold seals promote circularity by being certified as recycling-compatible and enable sustainable packaging solutions that align with the industry's shift towards a closed-loop economy.”

Seal success with cold-sealable barrier paper

delfort’s barrier paper, ready for cold sealing, stands out as one of the best on the market of lightweight functional papers, offering exceptional performance that sets a new standard in packaging solutions. delfort supports brands and converters with paper packaging solutions that ensure product integrity, meet environmental goals and deliver high-quality goods to consumers. The lightweight yet durable barrier papers guarantee products remain fresh, appealing and safe throughout their shelf life, even in challenging storage or transport conditions.