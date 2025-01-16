Better Earth, a Certified B Corporation specializing in 100% BPI-certified compostable products, has been honored for the second consecutive year on the prestigious 2025 Top Impact Companies list by Real Leaders®. This recognition highlights Better Earth's steadfast commitment to its mission of delivering compostable packaging that makes sustainability goals attainable and fosters regenerative circularity within the foodservice industry.

The Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list recognizes purpose-driven businesses that create positive change for society and the planet through innovation, sustainable practices and measurable results. This year, more than 300 companies from 15 countries competed for this prestigious honor, undergoing a rigorous evaluation focused on growth, accountability and transformational leadership.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders® among so many values-aligned businesses," said Joseph Bild, CEO of Better Earth. "Our commitment to fostering a sustainable future through 100% compostable solutions and supporting a circular economy is central to everything we do. This recognition validates our efforts and inspires us to continue leading with purpose."

Better Earth's mission is to transform foodservice packaging by providing innovative solutions that benefit both businesses and the environment. The company's product line features BPI-certified compostable packaging made from rapidly renewable resources, aimed at reducing waste and supporting a circular economy. A recent innovation, Better Earth's US-made Farmer's Fiber product line, supports US small farmers and regenerative agriculture programs by utilizing perennial grasses to create high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions.