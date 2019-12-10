2020 WorldStar Packaging Award Winners Announced

World Packaging Organisation has announced the 214 winners of the WorldStar Packaging Awards 2020. The judging session was held in Bali in November, during the 2nd WPO Board Meeting of 2019.

The four countries most awarded are Japan with 34 awards for the third year running, followed by China taking 22, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), taking 13 collectively, and Germany 12. The shortlisted candidates for the special categories - President’s Award, Sustainability Award, Marketing Award and Packaging that Saves Food Award - will be announced during interpack 2020, as well as the winners of WorldStar Student Awards.

Packages eligible for WorldStar are those that have already received a national award recognized by WPO. “In its 52nd year, WorldStar is one of the major events of WPO and this year attracted a record number of 321 entries from 36 countries all over the world. The submissions were again of a significantly high standard and to note was how well the submissions in general reflected the focus of packaging with sustainability in mind. Also of interest was the number of clever and unique ideas. I particularly was impressed with the number of submissions from countries that have in the past not partaken in any significant way. We received a good variety of entries covering all the categories,” states Pierre Pienaar, president of WPO.

All winners will be recognized in an Awards Gala Ceremony on May 8, 2020, in Düsseldorf, Germany, alongside Interpack which takes place 7 – 13 May. The complete list of winners of WorldStar Packaging Awards 2020 can be viewed at worldstar.org/worldstar-winners-2020.