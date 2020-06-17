Seven 2019 AmeriStar Winners Receive 2020 WorldStar Awards

Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

Each year, winners of the AmeriStar Packaging Awards, produced by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), are invited to compete in the WorldStar Packaging Awards. This year, the WorldStar Packaging Awards recognized eight winners from the United States — seven of which earned the AmeriStar distinction.

The seven 2019 AmeriStar winners that won a 2020 WorldStar are:

Heaven’s Door Whiskey, by Berlin Packaging

by Berlin Packaging Reusable Structural Transit Inserts, by EPE USA

by EPE USA Allergy Relief Nasal Spray, by GlaxoSmithKline

by GlaxoSmithKline Pepsi NFL Laces Can, by PepsiCo Inc.

by PepsiCo Inc. HomeFresh Entrée, by Placon

by Placon ORTHOFIX Medical Tray, by Placon

by Placon PACLOCK Bi-Fold Custom Retail Package, by Placon

To submit for a WorldStar Award, your package must win an AmeriStar Award (or similar packaging award competition). Visit WorldStar Awards for more information on this year's winners.