Seven 2019 AmeriStar Winners Receive 2020 WorldStar Awards
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
Each year, winners of the AmeriStar Packaging Awards, produced by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), are invited to compete in the WorldStar Packaging Awards. This year, the WorldStar Packaging Awards recognized eight winners from the United States — seven of which earned the AmeriStar distinction.
The seven 2019 AmeriStar winners that won a 2020 WorldStar are:
- Heaven’s Door Whiskey, by Berlin Packaging
- Reusable Structural Transit Inserts, by EPE USA
- Allergy Relief Nasal Spray, by GlaxoSmithKline
- Pepsi NFL Laces Can, by PepsiCo Inc.
- HomeFresh Entrée, by Placon
- ORTHOFIX Medical Tray, by Placon
- PACLOCK Bi-Fold Custom Retail Package, by Placon
To submit for a WorldStar Award, your package must win an AmeriStar Award (or similar packaging award competition). Visit WorldStar Awards for more information on this year's winners.