Adhesives Research, Inc., a global developer and manufacturer of unique self-adhesive tapes and adhesive products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig McClenachan to the position of President beginning April 2023.

In his new position, Craig will be responsible for driving the global growth of Adhesives Research’s business across its Healthcare and Industrial markets in North America, Europe and Asia. Craig will be leveraging the relationship with the company’s loyal customer base and will expand this into developing new customers.

Craig McClenachan joins Adhesives Research from the firm’s sister-company Topflight, where he established significant growth and improved the relationship with their key customers over a period of six years. Prior to joining Adhesives Research, Craig worked for EIS Fabrico for more than 17 years, serving in different commercial roles with growing importance.

Craig is a graduate of St. Lawrence University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. He also received a Master’s in Foreign Policy studies from the University of Virginia.



