ESS Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of complete packaging line design and equipment manufacturing, announced its plans to invest $1.6 million to expand its operations in Montgomery County, Virginia. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Pacteon Group, ESS Technologies aims to increase capacity and streamline its operations by consolidating its current facilities in Giles and Blacksburg into one larger facility in Montgomery County.

The new facility, spanning 40,000 square feet, will bolster ESS Technologies' production capacity, expand research and development capability, and enable the company to better serve its clientele across various industries, including health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with Montgomery County Economic Development and Onward New River Valley, played a pivotal role in securing the expansion project. Through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), ESS will receive consultative services and funding to support the creation of 27 new jobs.

"We are thrilled to embark on this expansion journey in Montgomery County," said Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon Group. "This investment underscores our commitment to sustained growth and innovation within the packaging industry. We are grateful for the support of Governor Youngkin and Montgomery County, Virginia, as we take this significant step forward."

Dan Schmidt, General Manager of ESS Technologies added “This expansion underscores the collaborative partnership between ESS and the community including Virginia Tech, Radford College, and New River College. We are proud to continue growing our team with engineering and technical talent here in Montgomery County.”

About ESS Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1993, ESS Technologies specializes in high precision secondary packaging design, manufacturing, and integration for the health & beauty, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. ESS has extensive experience in automatic cartoners and case packers, robotic palletizers, and pick-and-place robotic systems.

About Pacteon Group

Pacteon Group provides one source for end-of-line packaging solutions. The company established the mission of delivering more complete packaging solutions through the acquisition of businesses offering complimentary products and capabilities. Through a broad range of robotic and non-robotic equipment, ability to integrate solutions seamlessly across portfolio companies, and full sales and service coverage, Pacteon is uniquely positioned to deliver personalized solutions for your automation needs. Pacteon portfolio companies include ESS Technologies, Schneider Packaging Equipment, and Phoenix Wrappers. For more information, please visit www.pacteon.com.