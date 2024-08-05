In a world increasingly concerned with the financial, environmental, and health impacts of packaging waste, Packaging World’s Packaging Recycling Summit (PRS) offers an opportunity for packaging professionals to advance their sustainability goals. Scheduled for September 16-18 at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, PRS offers a focused agenda for education and collaboration with key stakeholders across the CPG packaging supply chain.

Packaging Recycling Summit will bring together brand owners, retailers, packaging material and equipment suppliers, reprocessors, and materials recovery facilities (MRFs). Over 24 educational sessions will explore a variety of packaging materials, including post-consumer recycled content (PCR); designing for recyclability; advanced recycling and sortation technologies; regulatory changes, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR); collaboration strategies; and consumer behavior and education.

Leading brand owners, including individuals from The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Google, and McCormick & Company, will discuss their current sustainability programs and future vision.

Exclusive research findings from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will reveal how sustainable packaging claims influence consumer behavior, and how the materials landscape is evolving for U.S. packagers. And, for facilities that are transitioning to more sustainable packaging, experts will offer practical strategies for integrating recyclable materials with new and legacy machinery.

This year’s program also offers multiple sessions on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, which will explore how these new standards will impact various stakeholders. Topics include EPR fundamentals; requirements and timelines; and lessons learned from Canada’s current implementation.

A wide variety of materials will be discussed via sessions on glass, monolayer tubes, paperboard, thermoformed materials, and flexible film. Experts will look at packaging applications, recyclability, and partnerships that are increasing sustainability across the circular supply chain.

Registration is now open, with an Early-Bird Rate available until Friday, August 16. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, visit packagingrecyclingsummit.com.



