IL Group to Exhibit Light Protection Solutions for Vials at INTERPHEX NYC

IL Group, a specialist in multifunctional labeling solutions for the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors, will showcase several innovative solutions designed to enhance pharmaceutical packaging safety, integrity, and efficiency at INTERPHEX NYC, April 1-3. At Booth #1362, IL Group’s US entity, Iwata Label USA will exhibit its containment and light protection solutions for vials, including Vial Protect Pack and Light Protect Pack, as well as its Shrink Tack Label, a tamper-evident safety label for syringes.

The company’s Vial Protect Pack (VPP) series is designed to provide added protection for fragile or high-leverage glass vials, as well as outer surface contamination of cytotoxic medicine. Comprising a glass vial, plastic protector, and Shrink Tack Label, the system delivers both reliable safeguarding and tamper evidence. The label’s adhesive securely bonds the plastic component to the primary container, eliminating any risk of unintended separation and enhancing protection throughout the supply chain.

The VPP series is available in two configurations: Vial Protect Pack I (VPP I), which features a bottom plastic plate attached to the vial with the Shrink Tack Label for enhanced protection, and Vial Protect Pack II (VPP II), which essentially provides a “container for a container.” The solution combines a thick, tall plastic cup that cradles the primary vial with a shrink-tack label offering reliable tamper evidence. The plastic cup and the primary container are held in place with the label’s adhesive, eliminating any chance for their unintended separation. Both versions incorporate IL Group’s proprietary Shrink Tack Label, a heat-shrinkable PET film with a pressure-sensitive adhesive for a secure bond and superior protection.

IL Group also will showcase its Light Protect Pack, designed to maintain drug stability by blocking light with wavelengths as low as 380 nanometers (violet) and with (amber) material as low as 500 nanometers, which are also available as part of the lineup. Unlike conventional light-protective solutions, the labeling solution can successfully shield light even for applications using clear glass vials, or syringes (both glass and plastic) allowing visual inspection during the reconstitution process while still providing long-range light protection. This ensures the stability of light-sensitive pharmaceuticals from packaging to administration, enhancing both product safety and usability.

For syringe applications, the company will showcase its Shrink Tack Label for tamper-evident sealing, a critical solution for securing syringe contents and preventing tip cap movement during shipping. The label integrates documentation, sealing, and tamper evidence into a single streamlined process. Its easy-to-open seal enhances user convenience, while a twist-off, irreversibly tamper-evident cap provides an additional layer of security. For products requiring extra protection, an optional UV-blocking feature increases stability. Additionally, label colors can be customized for quicker, easier content identification.

“We are excited to present our latest advancements in pharmaceutical labeling at INTERPHEX 2025,” said Eiji Funabashi, President for Iwata Label USA Inc. “Our Vial Protect Pack, Light Protect Pack, and tamper-evident solutions for syringes are designed to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring safety for healthcare personnel and patients, as well as regulatory compliance and operational efficiency for pharmaceutical manufacturers.”