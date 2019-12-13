Producing Packaging with Servo Drive Systems

Today, machinery construction OEMs are facing special challenges: Rapid format changes, versatility, security, flexibility and availability are becoming increasingly important in today’s packaging industry. This is partly due to the market’s need to adapt swiftly to the changing tastes of the consumer, and partly to the need to combine different packaging production processes on the same machine and get the most out of these investments. The good news is that these goals are easy to achieve with the right servo drives and motion control systems.

Retaining the basic principle: using state-of-the-art technology

While you may want to retain the basic design of the machines, new-generation machines need a compact footprint. Servos can provide a much higher torque-to-volume ratio than other technologies. Servos also are available in a wide variety of sizes, making the processes around machines easier and faster. Servo drives like SINAMICS S210 and electronic motion controllers like the SIMATIC 1500T from Siemens enable very simple format changeovers, in part due to automatically calculated electronic cam discs for the current packaging format. However, electronic motion control is also the basis for greater precision in the packaging procedure. This enables automation of processes that were previously manual. The electronically synchronized servo drives ensure an optimized dynamic response in every movement phase and provide extremely high repeat accuracy of machine movements. This results in a high level of process safety with stable throughput and fewer rejects.

Electronically supported format changeover: Compared to older generation machines with manual format changeover, motion controllers like S7 1500T with electronic setting aids simplify and accelerate format changeovers on new-generation machines. With servo drives and motion control technology, many settings can now be made via the convenient Human Machine Interface (HMI) at the push of a button. HMIs have intuitive navigation similar to that of a tablet in order to expand the user experience, and can include powerful media tools for preventive maintenance work.

Easy to Program

Motion control programming in 3 steps

Graphically configure the drive. Select the motion functions using technology objects. Programming with PLC open and proven machine libraries.

The technology objects handle motion control as well as the closed loop control and diagnosis of the axes.

Proven application libraries

Download ready-to-apply function blocks from the Siemens online library, including: camming, cross-cutter, gearing, flying saw, jog path, load sharing, positioning, rotary knife, splice control, synchronism and more.

Simplified mechanical components and fewer maintenance requirements: The consistent use of the motion control systems like SINAMICS S210 and SIMATIC S7 1500T enables drastic reductions in the number of mechanical components and the size of buffer zones. With SINAMICS S210 servo drives, only one single cable is required to connect the motor and servo drive (to transfer energy, connect an encoder and control the brake) reducing cabling requirements by 50%. This has additional favorable effects on process manageability and simplifies machine maintenance. Servo drives and motors can handle tough cleaning requirements and are available with various options to improve hygiene in the machine (e.g IP69K/wash down requirements).

Safe Machines: Quick and Easy with Integrated Safety

Machine manufacturers and operators are mandated by law to ensure the safety of people and the environment. Functional safety in machines also protects users from high costs by avoiding injuries and unplanned downtimes. Implementing safety in a conventional machine can be cumbersome and costly. With integration of safety technology, the safety functions are directly integrated into the SINAMICS S210 servo drive with no need for additional hardware (safety relays, additional hardwiring, etc.). Functional safety can be expanded for use with different applications in full compliance with standards.

Another key factor is that the safety concept is integrated into the PROFINET Network (PROFIsafe). This not only allows to make control cabinets smaller but to reduce cabling and downtime, therefore increasing productivity.

Shorter Downtimes Due to Quick Diagnostics Capabilities

Because the architecture is based on high-speed industrial Ethernet networks like PROFINET, special or detailed diagnostics of all components can be implemented within the network. Thanks to the web server integrated into the S210 servo drives the drive to be commissioned and fully diagnosed without requiring any additional software.

Easy-to-understand faults and drive messages are automatically displayed in the TIA Portal, HMI, web server and controller system without any engineering.

