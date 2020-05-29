Increase in Extended Content Label Orders Due to Coronavirus-Related Clinical Trials

Luminer, a labeling solutions provider specializing in extended content labels (ECLs) for pharmaceutical ethical and OTC packaging, clinical trials and more, has seen a significant rise in demand for extended content labels for clinical trials — several of which deal with ongoing development for drugs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Another pharma niche seeing a spike in orders are labels for over-the-counter medications that mitigate flu-like symptoms. A number of these products, especially those in small packaging, require multi-page labels to meet regulatory requirements.

Luminer’s segmented upticks point to the pharma industry’s evolving needs as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis. The sudden prioritization of drugs to combat coronavirus symptoms, as well as the search for an effective vaccine, has led to some labeling formats being particularly sought-after.

ECLs are in especially high demand because they are necessary for the sort of detailed multi-language patient instructions, strict regimen adherence and tight oversight necessary for well-executed clinical trials. Luminer is well-positioned for this heightened emphasis: the company recently incorporated a new state of the art ECL production line at its primary manufacturing facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. Highlighted by a custom engineered modular printing, converting, onserting servo platform, the new infrastructure further increased Luminer’s already substantial capacity, and yields additional benefits like faster throughput speeds and heightened booklet placement precision.

The equipment also helped Luminer expand its overall ECL capabilities portfolio. For example, the equipment’s modernized onserting and movable print and die stations help broaden production flexibility, an important factor for executing the sort of complicated, even customized arrangements often utilized in clinical trials.

The other area seeing increased demand for pharma labels — medications that suppress flu-like symptoms — is an indicator of the sheer breadth of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over a million reported cases in America alone, the emphasis of such labels is undoubtedly tied to people showing coronavirus symptoms – most of which, fortunately, do not become ill enough to require hospitalization.