Eltronis’ cloud-based software solution, called engage, has been launched by leading supplement and nutricosmetic supplier brand HEBE LIFE to enable instant authentication of its products by consumers.

Engage is designed to provide brands with a simple, yet sophisticated, tool to link products to the internet through consumers’ smartphones. Integrated within the design of the enseal closure label, HEBE LIFE’s customers authenticate their purchases by scanning the unique code assigned to each individual product.

On activation, consumers are not only reassured that the item they have purchased is genuine, but are provided with additional, relevant brand information on the bespoke HEBE LIFE web page they are sent to.

engage is designed to help brands defend against counterfeiting. For HEBE LIFE, eltronis says the label design contains multiple security features, making it impossible to reproduce, while the material allows it to be applied successfully to the supplement case.

Pete Smallwood, business development manager for Eltronis, says, “We see engage answering many of the questions that brands have in relation to the consumer purchasing decision, by combining authentication with direct communication at the point of purchase. Consumers can interact with brands much more easily via their smartphones, giving them access to the latest online information.”

Visit www.eltronis.com for more information.