Ashland announced today that it is increasing the price for its pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) products in North America, effective March 18, 2021. This increase will range from $0.12/lb to $0.15/lb, and includes the Arocure, Aroset and Flexcryl product lines.

The company says that its action on pricing is a result of continued cost increases in feedstocks, raw materials and freight.

Visit ashland.com for more information.