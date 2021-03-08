KOGANEI International America, Inc. has introduced the DTY-ELF14HC Multi-Function, Self-Cleaning Ionizer, which was designed for the easy and efficient removal of static electricity. The company says the high-performance AC (200Hz) system provides excellent ion balance (±5V) and steady long-term elimination of static electricity over an extensive range. The unit’s automatic cleaning function removes dirt on the discharge needle with a built-in brush, so no maintenance is required. (The discharge needle is automatically cleaned once every 24 hours when power is on, or it may be cleaned on command by pressing the auto-cleaning switch.)

KOGANEI’s DTY series is intended for applications that require a static-free environment, such as workbenches and circuit board assembly areas, or to remove static from packaging film, plastic containers and parts.

Other highlights include:

Airflow volume control for easy adjustment

Extremely low ozone production (less than 0.004 ppm)

Balance indicator for confirmation of positive/negative ions

Alarm output function

Available in steady flow, cross flow, wide area, and overhead model configurations

Visit https://www.koganeiusa.com/product_category/ionizers-integrated-fan/fan-type-dty-elf1/ for more information.