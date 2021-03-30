Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group, and Bragg Live Food Products have partnered to introduce a new 16-oz glass bottle for its line of apple cider vinegar beverages.

The 16-oz glass, non-alcoholic beverage bottle for Bragg features a lug finish, is designed by Ardagh and is manufactured in the U.S.

“We reformulated our Refreshers line to deliver Bragg’s promised ‘Daily Dose of Wellness’ through delicious, organic and health-forward ingredients,” says Linda Boardman, Bragg’s CEO. “We also prioritized sourcing a sustainable packaging solution to ensure that consumers not only enjoy the beverage, but feel good about their purchase. We chose to partner with Ardagh to craft a 100% recyclable, custom bottle solution that best reflects one of our core values of protecting Bragg’s legacy of developing only high-quality, natural products.”

Brands want sustainable packaging that speaks to the quality of their products, according to Ardagh Group and Bragg. Every Bragg product reflects its commitment to supporting healthier thinking, decisions, attitudes and lifestyles, according to the company. With this in mind, the new 16-oz beverage bottle, launched in glass packaging, represents an ideal sustainable packaging solution. Glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality.

Consumers are also committed to environmental sustainability and prefer products and packaging that complement this lifestyle. According to the 2020 EcoFocus Worldwide study, 90% of consumers prefer glass for preserving the freshness and flavor of foods and beverages.

“Ardagh takes great pride in working alongside brands, such as Bragg, to create sustainable glass packaging that protects the true taste and integrity of their products,” says John T Shaddox, chief commercial officer for Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit. “Ardagh is dedicated to partnering with our customers to design and manufacture premium packaging that not only offers these inherent benefits of glass, but also helps them to differentiate their brands on store shelves.”

For more information, visit ardaghgroup.com and bragg.com.