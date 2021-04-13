Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., a U.S. paper mill, has been recognized with the following three 2020 American Graphic Design Awards, presented each year by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA):

Monadnock Astrolite PC 100 Swatchbook - Brochures + Collateral category (self)

Luxury Performance Board Toolkit - Sales Promotion/Self Promotion category (client)

“Sustainability is Kindness” Hemp Sample Box - Direct Mail + Direct Response category (client)

“We love the opportunity to showcase our sustainable paper and packaging innovations,” says Lisa Berghaus, director of marketing communications at Monadnock. “It is a true testament to the hard work of our team, partners and clients.”

Monadnock’s Astrolite PC 100 Swatchbook features its line of 100% post-consumer recycled content paper, which utilizes vibrant colors and fine detail, along with different weights and colors of paper and products. The swatchbook took the form of an immersive, 6-inch x 9-inch 4-panel roll fold book, and was designed by Blossom Creative and printed by Kirkwood Printing Company.

“Designing swatchbooks is always a fun challenge. We simultaneously get lots of freedom to design, while also having to fit the work into distinct guidelines and specifications,” says Jenny Hamilton, owner and creative director, Blossom Creative. “The book not only looks beautiful and fresh, it’s also a functional tool to help printers, creative professionals and brand marketers understand the capabilities of Monadnock and to specify just the right papers for their project.”

The Luxury Performance Board Toolkit was designed by Blossom Creative and printed by Spectrum Packaging, while the “Sustainability is Kindness” sample box was designed by Adduco Communications and printed by Shawmut Communications. Both were crafted with Monadnock Envi Performance Board.

The Luxury Performance Board Toolkit serves as a showcase, demonstrating the nuance of ink and embellishments on a variety of paper surfaces. The “Sustainability is Kindness” sample box was produced as a co-branded direct mailer for Shawmut Communications and Monadnock to launch Monadnock’s Hemp Envi Performance Board.

“Our goal with the sample box was to introduce the world to the dazzling Hemp Envi Performance Board, and, in doing so, demonstrating the viability of hemp fiber in high-performance luxury packaging,” says Heather Thompson, creative director for Adduco Communications. “We placed a Kind bar in a colorful package, covered with messaging for Shawmut, and sent it right in the middle of the nationwide quarantines. It is an honor to receive the award, but even more of an honor to have been able to showcase such a cool product in a way that could put much-needed smile[s] on the faces of some people around the country.”

For more information, visit mpm.com.