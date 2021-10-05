A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics".

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery estimated at US$998.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$534.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Top-Load Cartoner segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $278.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $267.3 Million by 2026

The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$267.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: 40 - Players covered include ACG Worldwide; Bosch Packaging Technology; Bradman Lake Group; Cariba; Cornwell Products Packaging; Econocorp; Elopak; Galdi; Gerhard Schubert; GPI Equipment; Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner, Top-Load Cartoner, Wraparound Cartoner, Other Types); Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic); Application (Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Beverages)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.