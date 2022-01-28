Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, has developed Freeze-Lock, a cryo label that permanently withstands the sub-zero storage and transport temperatures needed for many cell and gene therapy medications or clinical trials – including those for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new solution comprises two interlocking label layers that ensure reliable adhesive strength and product information readability.

Schreiner MediPharm’s Freeze-Lock label consists of two components: a bottom and top label. First, the bottom label layer with a specialty microfine surface texture is applied to the empty, non-refrigerated container at room temperature. Next, the container is filled with the active ingredient and immediately cooled down for storage at subzero temperatures utilizing dry ice (-78 °C/ -108.4 °F) or liquid nitrogen (-196 °C/ -320.8 °F).

To mark the frozen container, it is removed from cold storage. The Freeze-Lock’s top label layer is dispensed and firmly pressed against the bottom label (should a layer of ice have formed, this ice does not need to be removed). The deep freeze adhesive of the top label combines with the bottom label‘s texture and freezes in a matter of seconds. The result is a permanent bond between the label construction and the container, which is then returned to storage and transported in frozen condition.

Due to the specialty two-component label design as well as the materials and adhesives used, the Freeze-Lock cryo label reliably adheres to the frozen container, ensuring important product information is not lost. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as clinical research personnel, can benefit from a customized and efficient marking solution for frozen medications – one adaptable to a wide range of applications.