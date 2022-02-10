“We are pleased to announce the availability of our new Naturals Kraft Plates,” says Celebration Packaging Managing Director Nick Burton. “These disposable, strong paper plates are very sturdy, and perfect for use when catering for events or for use at buffets. Made from heavyweight 3-ply unbleached corrugated board, Naturals plates offer superior strength over regular paper plates.”

Microwavable, leak-resistant and with incredible insulative properties, Naturals Kraft brown plates are available in three sizes: 7.5”; 9”; and 10.25”. The plates are coated with an aqueous food-grade barrier which provides grease and moisture resistance. The plates have no plastic film or wax coating, so they can be repulped and recycled easily. The Fibre Box Association and the Corrugated Packaging Alliance have tested and certified the disposable dinnerware range as recyclable.

The 7.5-inch plates are perfect for small servings of food or desserts, while the 9 inch and 10.25-inch sizes offer superior strength, making them perfect for event catering.

“Despite the impact of Covid-19, the importance of sustainability for the out-of-home foodservice sector has not diminished,” says Nick Burton. “While the enduring effect of the pandemic will have heightened awareness of health and hygiene, consumers will also expect businesses to operate responsibly. Key to this will be demonstrating how ‘green’ a business is, and packaging has a major role to play.

“We remain committed to providing more environmentally-friendly packaging, and continue to add more products made from sustainable materials such as paper, bagasse, PLA, and wood. Our focus on sustainable foodservice packaging solutions is not new, and people are often surprised that we launched our EnviroWare® range over 14 years ago.

“As the EU and the UK continue with their plans to ban single-use plastics, we believe that demand for EnviroWare® products will continue to grow. The Naturals range delivers a premium look and feel, while clearly communicating that the products are sustainable, making them an obvious choice for any business which wants to demonstrate that it cares for the environment.”