Krones, a leading manufacturer of filling and packaging solutions, has acquired a majority stake of R+D Custom Automation LLC (R+D). Based in Trevor, Wisconsin, R+D supplies machinery and equipment for the production and filling of containers for the pharmaceutical industry. Taking effect November 9th, this acquisition marks a continuation of Krones’ strategy of additional growth outside the beverage industry.

As a full-service system integrator and specialized equipment manufacturer, R+D has been providing custom engineering solutions to the life science industry for over 40 years. “R+D has a clear, solid footprint in the pharmaceutical industry…as well as a steady history of success. As Krones works to increase its imprint in this market, the technology, solutions and equipment developed by R+D provide an ideal platform to expand our efforts.” said Holger Beckmann, President and CEO of Krones Inc.

The acquisition of R+D strengthens Krones’ activities in the attractive life science and pharmaceutical market, which shows above-average growth. In R+D, Krones also gains a highly experienced team with innovative solutions and good customer relationships with established pharmaceutical groups.

Loren Esch, CEO of R+D Custom Automation, states “Krones is a world-class company with an incredible history and an expansive reach. The team at R+D is excited to move forward with an organization that recognizes and values our contributions and can help promote them on a global scale.”