Humboldt Seed Company (HSC) collaborated with craft producers, One Straw Farm and Burr’s Place, to bring this unique experience to the consumer.

HSC’s method for creating the “Scratch n Sniff” ink utilizes the actual terpenes extracted from the same batch of cannabis contained in the package, solving the longstanding problem of consumers not being able to smell the product prior to purchasing it.

Terpenes are aromatic compounds that contribute to a plant’s unique smell and flavor.

The “Scratch n Sniff” ink does not contain any controlled substances, so it's presumed legal to send around the country. Coming from real cannabis buds, the “Scratch n Sniff” is the closest that consumers can get to smelling the actual flowers.

The One Straw Farm and Burr’s Place flower packaging with the HSC terpenes “Scratch n Sniff” became available in California dispensaries in mid-December.

HSC has been making batches of “Scratch n Sniff” ink from their genetics since the beginning of California's recreational cannabis market, first putting “Scratch n Sniff” advertisements into nationally distributed magazines and applying the ink to their cannabis seed packs.

"The cost associated with dedicating a portion of a cannabis crop to terpene extraction seemed to scare some of our potential collaborators away, but now with California's cannabis prices tanking, it made perfect sense to our long-time seed customers One Straw Farm and Burr's Place," Benjamin Lind, HSC Owner and Chief Science Officer, said.

Brett Miller, CEO of Burr’s Place Organics, elaborated upon the “Scratch n Sniff” rollout.

“It’s not really a product, but rather it’s an addition to products we already offer. We are two companies, Burr's Place and One Straw Farm, both offering consumers packaged cannabis with ‘Scratch n Sniff’ attached to the package,” Miller said.

Burr's Place is offering two strains to the public: Orange CreamPop, offered in 28-gram, 14-gram, and 7-gram bags and in 3.5-gram jars. Burr's Place also is offering Blueberry Muffin in the same capacity.

One Straw Farm is offering Nutter Budder in 3.5-gram jars.

Miller said the packaging will be offered to any dispensary that wants it, but the initial release is going out to around seven stores in California: The Woods in Los Angeles; Erba Markets and Tioga Green in Lee Vining; the Bract House in Sonora; Green and Gold in San Andreas; Pure Aloha in Murphys; Little Trees in Avery; and a few more locations.

Photo credit: Daniel Lee