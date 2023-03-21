Shemesh Automation, a global manufacturer of high-end packaging solutions, will be showcasing for the first time two of its A-Z turnkey packaging line solutions at Interpack, one of the leading processing and packaging exhibitions in the world that will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, in early May.

Shemesh’s robotic-based Household & Chemical Liquid Bottling Turnkey Solution recognizes the growing market need for a robust complete packaging line built by a single supplier, as the new line has been built to handle the entire packaging process - from feeding, filling, capping, and labeling to case packing and palletizing - for a wide variety of container and cap shapes and sizes.

The new TKS-B100 is a seamless, uninterrupted bottling line for cleaning products and liquids as well as corrosive and flammable materials that operates at an impressive rate of 100 bottles per minute. The line features an integrated and advanced vision system and multiple ABB Delta Robots for product unscrambling.

All under one platform to maximize productivity and minimize downtime, visitors to Interpack will learn how having one supplier of all the integrated equipment in a production line brings huge advantages in terms of cost, service, and the environment.

Joining the TKS-B100 will be Shemesh’s brand-new BuckIt TKS25, a complete A-Z packaging line for liquid or solid products in Buckets that offers completely automated feeding for both buckets and bucket lids with separate continuous denesting machines. Packing up to 25 buckets per minute, the BuckIt TKS25 also includes the FGW-J buckets filling and dosing machine for liquid products or an auger filler for powders.

The BuckIt TKS25 is complimented by a buckets lids fastener and the CAROLUS Bucket Labelling machine - the first to be developed specifically for buckets. It includes handle treatment mechanism and a proprietary precision orientation system which ensures that the label is placed in exactly the same position on each and every bucket. The line is completed by a host of end-of-line options including the Relentless-J case packer and Apollon Palletizer.

Extending its flexible packaging machinery range, Shemesh will also present ENCORE at the show. A top-of-the-range monoblock flexible pouch filling machine for liquid or solid household products, food and beverages, ENCORE is a robust, fully automatic, servo driven vertical machine capable of speeds of up to 60ppm.

For more info on the full range of machines and Shemesh Automation visit www.shemeshautomation.com.



