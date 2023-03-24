Ball Corporation – a leading provider of aluminum packaging for beverage, personal care and household products – recently released its new Climate Transition Plan, which outlines the company’s pathway and evolution into a fully circular and decarbonized business.

This allows Ball to better serve its stakeholders and deliver solutions that benefit the planet.

The plan was released alongside Ball’s 2022 Annual Combined Financial and Sustainability Report, which details the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability, as well as progress against its 2030 product stewardship and social impact goals.

Ball’s Climate Transition Plan offers a transparent, robust, and science-based decarbonization plan inspired by the latest UN guidelines and its call for corporations to ground net zero commitments in real emissions cuts.

With a focus on critical emissions reductions by 2030, and additional milestones by 2050 or earlier, the plan includes three technically feasible and economically viable scenarios that account for a degree of uncertainty and the potential for change along the journey.

It also details how Ball is aligning its commitments with action, which include its leading efforts to mobilize the industry’s value chain as a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s First Movers Coalition and advocating for policies that will accelerate decarbonization.

Dan Fisher, President and CEO of Ball Corporation, said, “As a global company with a 143-year history, Ball has the expertise and resources required to navigate uncertainty and deliver ongoing value for our employees, customers, communities and shareholders.”

Fisher added: “The details shared in our 2022 combined report and Climate Transition Plan demonstrate our commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across our global aluminum packaging and aerospace businesses. With sustainability as our continued focus, we have a bright future ahead.”

Ramon Arratia, Chief Sustainability Officer of Ball Corporation, said: “Ball’s Climate Transition Plan will help our customers achieve their scope 3 emissions targets. Strong collaboration with our customers and suppliers across the value chain will be needed as well as joint policy advocacy for high circularity.”

The 2022 Combined Report demonstrates Ball’s long-term commitment to driving innovation, increasing operational efficiency, and prioritizing its people and culture as foundational components to its success.

Of note:

Ball continues to work with suppliers to increase the recycled content of its products and has achieved a global beverage packaging average of 66% recycled content, up 3% from the prior year.

In 2022, Ball generated 87% (or $13.37 billion) of its revenue from the sale of products that are manufactured with recycled materials, are recyclable and, to a small but growing degree, are refillable or reusable. These products include aluminum beverage cans, bottles, cups, aerosol cans and slugs.

Ball shipped more than 108 billion aluminum beverage cans worldwide in 2022. In addition, Ball’s aluminum aerosol business increased shipments by 12% in 2022.

In 2022, Ball became the first beverage can manufacturer to certify all of its beverage can plants globally against both the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative’s (ASI) Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard. In January 2023, Ball’s aerosol business achieved ASI certifications as well, providing customers with further confidence in Ball’s rigorous environmental and social standards.

To download the full Climate Transition Plan and 2022 Combined Report, click here. For more information on Ball’s sustainability efforts, please click here.



