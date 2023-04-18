Komori has announced that it will be showcasing its portfolio of packaging presses at the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) Spring Outlook and Strategies Conference from April 19-21 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event brings together leaders in the folding carton industry to discuss topics that are critical to the packaging market, including sustainability, cybersecurity and overcoming packaging-related issues.

“As an event sponsor and long-term member of the PPC, it is exciting for us to be a part of the rapidly growing packaging market,” said Mark Milbourn, executive vice president of sales and service, Komori America. “The organizations that take part in this conference are continually looking for technology advancements that help them conquer the challenges facing our industry, ultimately allowing them to put more profit on their bottom lines.”

Milbourn added: “We look forward to sharing how Komori has advanced its GL, GLX and GLXRP platforms to include the most sought-after automation and productivity solutions for the packaging segment.”

At the conference, Komori will showcase its Lithrone GX advance and GXRP advance packaging presses, which boast speeds up to 18,000 sheets per hour and are used by experienced packaging printers in a wide range of industries.

The “X” in the model name indicates that the press is capable of printing on a larger 29” x 41” sheet size and much heavier stocks, making it well-suited to the demands of the packaging market.

Known as the “heavy duty performer,” the GLX advance series has a wide stock thickness range that is ideal for quality paperboard applications requiring high productivity and low waste.

The GLXRP advance series is a dedicated double-sided printing press uniquely offered by Komori. The RP press can print on both sides of the sheet without flipping, unlike traditional perfecting configurations, reducing the non-print area of the second gripper, saving precious paper every revolution for the life of the machine. Furthermore, not flipping the sheet makes registration easier and speeds up productivity.

In addition to showcasing these presses, Mark Hopkins, Komori America’s vice president of packaging and district sales manager, will be introducing session presenter Brian Janki, president and CEO of PaperWorks.

A customer of Komori, PaperWorks is a leading full-service provider of 100% recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications.

The company has 1,300 team members among two mills and five converting plants in the United States and Canada.

Janki’s session, “Navigating Dynamics in Fiber-based Packaging: Leading Change in a Winning Industry,” will draw upon Janki’s more than 20 years of paper and packaging experience in public and private equity environments and a diverse background in business and functional leadership roles.

For more information or to register for the PPC Spring Outlook and Strategies Conference, click here.

