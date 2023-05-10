Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery has announced that long-time Regional Sales Manager, Rick Chrzan, has retired. In place of Chrzan, the company has promoted Danny Harmann and welcomed Todd Kasik to the role of Regional Sales Manager.

Chrzan spent the last 13 years with Spee-Dee, where he held the role of Regional Sales Manager. During this time, Chrzan grew the company’s sales throughout the Midwest while fostering long-term relationships with its customers.

His optimistic outlook, can-do attitude, and equipment experience have left an impression on the team through the years, ultimately helping shape Spee-Dee into the company it is today. In his retirement, Chrzan will enjoy his true loves in life – family, friends, music and his guitar.

Harmann has been with Spee-Dee for over 18 years. He began working at the company during his studies at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside.

During his time at Spee-Dee, Harmann has held various positions, including CNC Machinist, Machine Shop Lead, Project Manager, Sales Application Manager and Sales Engineering Manager. In this role, Harmann will manage sales in Wisconsin and Illinois, where the culmination of his experience with Spee-Dee will prove beneficial.

Kasik comes to Spee-Dee with over 28 years of experience in the filling, packaging, manufacturing, and product design industries. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Project Engineer, Special Projects Manager and Production Supervisor for Baxter/Cardinal Healthcare, where he installed, transferred and started up production lines worldwide.

For the last 19 years, Kasik has sold filling and packaging machinery, including being an independent representative of Spee-Dee equipment for 18 of those years. Given this vast experience, Spee-Dee is excited to welcome Kasik as its newest regional sales manager for the Midwest.

“Rick has been an invaluable member of our team for many years, and his contributions will have a lasting impact. We all wish him the best in the next leg of his journey,” said Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales. “We are confident that Danny and Todd are strong additions to our Regional Sales team that will continue to grow and maintain strong relationships with our customers throughout the Midwest.”

About Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Spee-Dee® Packaging Machinery, Inc. supplies filling solutions and checkweighers for the food, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Designed for specific applications with simplicity in mind, Spee-Dee systems achieve accurate, reliable filling and weighing, and are backed by a commitment to service and quality. Since 1981, companies around the world have trusted Spee-Dee fillers and checkweighers to improve efficiency, productivity and profitability. Visit www.spee-dee.com for more information.



