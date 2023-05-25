Shipping and logistics labels without release liner save a lot of raw materials and CO2 emissions. That is why the HERMA InNo-Liner system has now also won a prestigious award in Australia: the Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Award (PIDA), in the "Sustainable Packaging Design – Labeling” category.

This innovation also won a silver medal in the "Labeling & Decoration Design of the Year" category. The competition is organized by the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) every year.

The InNo-Liner system was submitted by HERMA's Australian sales partner, the Result Group. Its Managing Director Michael Dossor presented the award to Martin Kühl, who heads HERMA’s Labeling Machines division, at interpack.

"The innovative HERMA InNo-Liner system is a milestone with regard to sustainable labeling of shipping cartons and other tertiary packaging materials,” Dossor said.

The Result Group has already installed several InNo-Liner systems at Hanes, an Australian apparel specialist.

"These systems perform labeling operations around the clock without any release liner, without silicone content and without any waste," Dossor noted. “Many companies have tried and failed to master linerless labeling, and none have mastered linerless silicone free, but HERMA succeeded.”

HERMA’s Martin Kühl was happy to reciprocate the praise.

"Michael Dossor and his team always know how to anticipate packaging industry trends at an early stage,” the Head of the Labeling Machines division emphasized. "This creates solutions with real added value for users. . . . We’re very proud to have such a partner at our side for over ten years now."

Dossor himself received the AIP’s "Industry Packaging Professional of the Year" award in 2023.



