Optima Machinery Corporation, an Optima subsidiary, has recently appointed Brandon Hall as its new Director Consumer. Hall has been the new Director since mid-June, and with the move, Optima is strengthening its sales of filling and packaging equipment for the consumer goods market in North America and taking account of the positive growth in the consumer business unit.

Optima Consumer produces high-precision dosing, filling and packaging systems for consumer goods of almost any consistency. This includes cosmetics, food, portion packs, chemicals and filtration solutions.

“I’m thrilled to have Brandon join our team,” says Ulrich Unterriker, Managing Director of Optima Machinery Corporation. “His diverse background uniquely positions him to lead our Consumer Business Unit as it continues to grow. His knowledge and expertise will be tremendous assets to our team and customers as we continue to provide innovative packaging and filling solutions.”

Hall brings more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, product design, and business development to Optima. Before joining Optima, Hall was the Strategic Business Unit Manager for one of the world’s largest systems and components suppliers to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. He holds multiple degrees in business administration and mechanical engineering. “I look forward to joining Optima Machinery Corporation and the opportunity to help grow and expand the Consumer business unit,” said Hall.

To learn more about Optima, please visit https://www.optima-packaging.com/en-us.