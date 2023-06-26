Sidel, a leading global provider of packaging solutions for beverage, food, home and personal care products in PET, can, glass and other materials, has announced the installation of a state-of-the-art solar panel system at its Parma (Italy) site. The large 5,000-panel system will allow the industrial facility to generate 40% of its electricity needs by early 2024 and reduce its yearly CO2 emissions by 871 tons. This reduction is equivalent to the carbon absorption of 43,500 trees. Phase one of the solar panel system is already operational, currently covering 20% of the site's electricity needs.

As part of the company's ongoing commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Sidel has already made significant strides toward sustainability at the Parma location. In addition to the installation of the solar panel system, the company has undertaken several other initiatives. These include relamping 40,000 square meters with advanced LED systems, which has resulted in a 60% decrease in electricity consumption. Additionally, by converting heating systems from natural gas to heat pumps, the site will further reduce CO2 emissions by 1,950 tons per year.

Taken together, these initiatives will reduce Sidel’s Scope 1&2 emissions in Parma by 2,600 tons per year, which is equivalent to the carbon absorption of 131,000 trees.

Sidel remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainable practices across Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions, services, and sustainable packaging and will continue to invest in innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact and enhance the company's overall ESG performance.

For more information about Sidel and its commitment to sustainability, please visit www.sidel.com.