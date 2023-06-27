Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., a leading manufacturer of coding and marking systems for product identification and traceability, introduces the CoPilot® Gemini printing system now with solvent and UV curing capability to print on non-porous surfaces. With up to 5.6” of print height per printhead, the CoPilot Gemini offers a versatile yet cost-effective solution for a variety of product coding and marking applications.

Initially released in October 2022 with oil-based ink capability, the CoPilot Gemini now has the capability to run solvent-based inks, allowing users the ability to print on coated corrugate, polystyrene, films, and a number of other non-porous surfaces. Solvent-based capability is ideal for users looking to replace labels and print directly on glossy cartons, cases, trays, films, or other non-porous substrates.

For applications that require immediate dry times on non-porous surfaces, the CoPilot Gemini can also run UV LED curable inks. UV ink dries only when it comes in contact with a UV LED light source, offering a low-maintenance yet immediate drying alternative for printing on non-porous surfaces. With up to 5.6” of print height and print speeds up to 220 ft/min, the CoPilot Gemini provides a cost-effective solution for making a mark on a wide variety of products and substrates.

The CoPilot Gemini printing system is available now through Squid Ink’s worldwide network of authorized distributors. Sales inquiries should be directed to Joshua Nelson, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., 7041 Boone Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. 1-800-877-5658. jnelson@squidink.com

Squid Ink, Eastey, and American Film & Machinery (AFM) are all divisions of Engage Technologies Corporation. Squid Ink (squidink.com) manufactures coding and marking systems for product identification and traceability, providing superior-quality inks and low-maintenance printing equipment. Eastey (eastey.com) is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty shrink-packaging equipment and automated case sealing systems for packaging applications. American Film & Machinery (afmsleeves.com) supplies shrink labelers and tunnels, shrink sleeves, and tamper-evident bands.

Engage Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minn., with facilities in: Big Lake, Minn.; Spring Lake Park, Minn.; The Hague, Netherlands; and Shanghai, China. The company continues to expand sales and services, with authorized distributors strategically located throughout the U.S. and the rest of the world.



