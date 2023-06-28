During this year’s Pack Expo Las Vegas, September 11-13, Schubert, a market leader for digital packaging machines, is looking forward to celebrating its continued growth in North America. Together with its customers, suppliers and industry friends, the leader in Top Loading Packaging Machinery will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Schubert North America, the North American entity of the Schubert group. This year’s show highlight will be the introduction of the new TLM cartoning machine with Comfort Feeder to the North American market. Another emphasis will be put on customer service as Schubert will present its multitude of services to deliver forward-looking packaging solutions.

Schubert’s vision for the future is also reflected in the company’s Mission Blue sustainability initiative. Defined sustainability goals which are gradually becoming tangible measures within the company itself, as well as in the consulting and services provided to Schubert customers will be demonstrated at the show booth. With the additional booth 6820 in the Healthcare Pavilion, Schubert-Pharma will present how pharmaceutical manufacturers benefit from fully automated, highly efficient packaging solutions in a single packaging line, with Schubert’s robot-assisted digital top-loading machines. The machine module on exhibit at booth 6820 will demonstrate the loading of vials into cartons by a pick and place robot.

With the TLM Comfort Feeder, Schubert has developed a new, compact solution to automate the infeed of carton blanks to the packaging machine. The underlying idea is a slim, high-performance machine concept in the smallest possible space, which saves manufacturers money and reduces the workload on production staff. When the carton blank magazine runs empty, machine operators need to react quickly to avoid unnecessary interruptions. With the new Schubert TLM Comfort Feeder, this is now a thing of the past, as can be seen on the bar packer at the trade show. All it takes is to place the entire pallet with the blanks – still in the blank sheet – into the machine. An F4 robot then pulls the blanks one by one directly from the sheet and feeds them into the erecting process at a rate of 60 cycles per minute. This process also has another advantage: The sheet cutting process can be optimized to maximize packaging material utilization – saving material, resources, and costs. The combination of a new type of sheet infeed, high erecting capacity, and loading and sealing in a small space offers Schubert customers an exceptionally attractive machine concept. The new TLM Cartoner with Comfort Feeder will be exhibited at booth 7654 in the South Upper Hall.

To learn more about Schubert, please visit https://www.schubert.group/en/.