Rotzinger, a leading provider of packaging and cosmetics machinery solutions, and CoreTigo, a provider of Industrial Wireless Automation solutions, have announced their partnership, with CoreTigo's IO-Link Wireless products and technology being integrated into Rotzinger's advanced packaging machinery. The collaboration is resulting in new and advanced capabilities that are driving maximum flexibility, throughput and sustainability.

Rotzinger was asked by a leading food manufacturer to develop an adaptive secondary food packaging machine that meets very high demands of throughput, along with the ability to support multiple package and product variations, all on a single machine. By utilizing CoreTigo's IO-Link Wireless based products, which were designed specifically for wireless control and monitoring in factory automation, Rotzinger was able to wirelessly control grippers on the movers without needing additional external robots, cables or other types of equipment.

This innovative machine design resulted in reduced changeover time, machine footprint reduction, maximum capacity, and full flexibility to support multiple product and package types. This ultimately led to greater sustainability, as less energy, space and parts need to be used within a machine. The number of machines decreased as well, since this allows for one machine to handle various products and package designs.

"We are delighted to partner with CoreTigo and to integrate their IO-Link Wireless products and technology into our advanced packaging machinery,” said Andreas Graf, Rotzinger PharmaPack CEO. “This partnership has allowed us to provide our customers with even more advanced capabilities and benefits, resulting in adaptivity, increased productivity, and sustainability."

"Rotzinger is a leading company in the packaging machinery industry, and we are proud to have our IO-Link Wireless technology be part of their innovative machinery,” added Eran Zigman, CoreTigo CEO. “The collaboration between CoreTigo and Rotzinger is a perfect example of how technology can be leveraged to meet the evolving needs of the industry."