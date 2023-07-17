Yoran Imaging, which develops and supplies thermal imaging systems to optimize filling and heat-sealing processes on packaging lines, will introduce its innovative approach to comprehensive inspection and production data analysis at Pack Expo Las Vegas Booth N-10942, September 11-13. At the event, the company will discuss the promising technology’s underutilized value, particularly in the food & beverage sector, where imprecise inspection by sampling has long been the norm on high-speed packaging lines, and where vital aspects of filling and sealing procedures are seldom monitored and harnessed. The quality control and production streamlining solution also brings benefits to filling and heat-sealing lines in the pharma industry.

Initially developed for the defense industry, thermal imaging inspection technology has since been incorporated into high-leverage manufacturing environments. For F&B and pharma applications, Yoran Imaging’s novel Process Analytical Monitoring system replaces manual sampling with automatic 100% product inspection and, simultaneously, provides unprecedented levels of packaging line insight that can be used for ongoing production improvements. The technology also streamlines the incorporation of more sustainable packaging materials, whose sealing properties must be verified and persistently monitored.

Data capture continues to expand in a variety of manufacturing settings, but technological hurdles and cost-benefit limitations have delayed their adoption in certain facets of food and beverage packaging in particular. By translating volumes of filling and heat-sealing data into real-time, dashboard-ready metrics, Yoran Imaging’s systems overcome longstanding ROI hesitancies by empowering line operators to effectively preempt out-of-spec products or equipment failures before they occur. This “uptime is money” benefit (combined with material waste reduction) has several major food manufacturers currently piloting the technology.

In being among the first to utilize thermal imaging technology specifically for filling and heat-sealing processes, Yoran Imaging aims to bring F&B and pharma customers a set of layered benefits. For one, it eliminates outdated sampling through cost-effective, comprehensive and contact-free inspection of each product, vastly decreasing the likelihood of defective products clearing what is often the final pre-market gateway: package sealing. At the same time, productivity also can be substantially increased, with user-friendly data alerting operators when preset quality or OEM parameters are degrading, providing guardrails and guideposts that minimize machine downtime through informed preemptive measures. Helpfully, the company’s systems also occupy a small footprint and are easily integrated into a wide range of packaging lines.

“Given the steady evolution of technology, far too many production lines are making do with outdated, even obsolete packaging operations,” said Dan Ram, Chairman of Yoran Imaging. “Doing away with imprecise, often misrepresentative sampling while obtaining line performance metrics will soon be a must-have to remain competitive, and we look forward to discussing our thermal imaging-based solutions at Pack Expo Las Vegas.”

