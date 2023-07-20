Following several acquisitions and continued growth, the label manufacturing companies known as Western Shield, All-American Label and Packaging, Lotus Labels, DAC Labels, Label Print Technologies (LPT) and The Label Smith will now operate under one brand: Imprimus Labels & Packaging. This brand overhaul is part of a series of strategic advancements made during the nine years since Nizar Elias became the company’s Chief Executive Officer. This includes opening five additional manufacturing sites, upgrading and overhauling equipment across all six locations, and incorporating labels for digital printing, folding cartons and booklets into the company’s product portfolio, resulting in ten times revenue growth.

With production facilities in Brea, CA; Dublin, CA; Mogadore, OH; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; and Memphis, TN, Imprimus specializes in the consumer packaged-goods industry, including wine, snack foods, frozen foods, beer, and cannabis. With flexographic and digital presses, Imprimus produces pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, folding cartons, expanded content labels, and instant redeemable coupons.

The new name emphasizes the company’s commitment to quality products and quality experiences – a name selected because it relates to both “imprint” and “imprimatur,” meaning “a person’s acceptance or guarantee that something is of a good standard.”

“Labels are the smallest cost when it comes to product packaging, but they are the most critical, accounting for 85% of shoppers' decisions to buy a product. Our growth is a testament to a strong operation and consistency in product and customer experience,” said Elias. “Now that we have manufacturing facilities in regions throughout the United States, we can provide the best-in-class service of a local partner, for anyone, anywhere. As one company with one name, it’s easier for us to connect with each other – and with our customers – across all our locations. We can quickly and efficiently create product labels and packaging solutions that are accurate, made to last, and also look great.”

“Though we serve over 1,000 accounts company-wide, our Imprimus customers can expect the same high-touch experience, with the added benefit of increased capacity and solutions to support their growing markets and needs,” he added. “This strategic brand overhaul expands our resources for our customers and reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class service, solutions, and quality. We can offer faster turnaround times, more expert guidance when it comes to product design, marketing and what label works best, as well as broader capabilities, and more innovative and exciting products.”

To learn more about Imprimus, please visit http://www.imprimus.com.