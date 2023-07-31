Packaging machinery manufacturer, Deitz Co., has recently celebrated the grand opening of a testing and training filling line at its Wall, New Jersey headquarters. Designed to offer testing on a state-of-the-art filling line that accurately simulates real world conditions, the new testing and training line enables packaging engineers to evaluate how their bottles, jars, tins, vials, pills, capsules, candies, and other products and containers perform on the company's latest PharmafillTM machinery.

The automated filling line features a powered turntable for metering empty containers into the line, a fully automatic TC3 tablet counter, CS1 cotton inserter with automated reject system, BCV1 bottomless conveyor for printing on bottle bottoms, NB1 tamper-evident neck bander with Shoulderless Bottle Bander, HT6B heat shrink tunnel, and a rotary turntable for accumulating sealed containers at the end of the line. Companion modular conveyors link each stage for smooth transfer without stoppages.

Ideal for food, pharmaceutical, nutrition, cosmetics, and other manufacturers and contract packagers, the new filling line also enables customers to train their operators while newly purchased machinery is in production to promote fast, easy setup and smooth operation upon delivery and installation. In addition, the filling line is available for new operators to learn how to use their company's machinery without putting live production runs at risk of human error.

Other Pharmafill packaging machines such as the PS1 desiccant inserter, TC4 tabletop tablet counter, and CS10 high-speed cottoner may be added to accommodate specific requirements.

For more information, please visit www.deitzco.com.