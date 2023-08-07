R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, will showcase recent investments in Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Sept. 11-13, 2023; Las Vegas Convention Center; Booth N-9201).

At the show, RRD will unveil a new single pass digital press to reduce time-to-market on large format runs by 25%. Ideal for retail signage and displays made from thicker substrates like corrugated and poly-based materials, the state-of-the-art technology combines the agility and speed of digital printing with exceptional print quality, a wide color spectrum and minimal energy consumption. RRD will announce full details in the fall.

With growing RFID mandates from top retailers, RRD is helping clients navigate the shift by upping its investment in industry-leading technology to offer a complete solution of RFID labels and folding cartons. RRD manufactures the RFID labels and folding cartons and then affixes the label to the folding carton. RRD can also complete the fulfillment and distribution of the finished product. This comprehensive suite of services is a welcomed change from coordinating multiple steps and vendors to one seamless process.

Additionally, as a single-source folding carton manufacturer, RRD provides a broad range of offerings for paperboard packaging. From basic structures to complex configurations and premium production to stand-out embellishments, the range of options can enhance products and the customer experience. To broaden its geographical reach, RRD has expanded its folding carton footprint in the Midwest with the addition of large format printing, die cutting and folding/gluing for high-volume folding carton clients in St Charles, Illinois. RRD has also invested in cold foil capabilities at its Durham, North Carolina, facilities to support the growing premium/luxury folding carton and rigid box market.

The following products and technologies will also be on display at PACK EXPO:

Value-added Corrugated — Durable, versatile and sustainable outcomes can be achieved with branded corrugated boxes for product kits, e-commerce, subscription and in-store trays and displays.

Linerless labels — Outcomes range from basic to unique with perforations, timing marks, and full-color graphical process replacing linered labels in many applications. Eco-friendly, improved productivity, along with reduced shipping and storage costs each exhibit the benefits of going liner-free.

Supply Chain Solutions — Quickly scale to meet market demands with kitting and fulfillment services, product configuration and strategic sourcing and inventory.

RRD experts will highlight the need to respond to market dynamics in real time, with solutions that are efficient yet sustainable. For more information on RRD’s labeling and packaging solutions, meet with RRD at PACK EXPO Las Vegas or visit www.rrd.com.