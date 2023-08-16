ProMach’s Pharma business line will showcase the extensive “Power of ProMach” at Pack Expo Las Vegas booth #C-3225 and in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion at booth #SL-6501. Featuring systems from ProMach Pharma brands – NJM, Pharmaworks, Serpa and WLS – and equipment from other ProMach brands as well as partners, ProMach Pharma provides best-in-class processing and packaging technologies that help customers maximize line efficiencies and product quality.

“Our industry-leading brands work together to provide total solutions. This allows us to offer deep expertise within a broad range of core competencies, along with advanced technologies, seamless integration and high-level aftermarket support,” said Tom McDaniel, President of ProMach Pharma. “This year at Pack Expo Vegas, we’re illustrating ‘The Power of ProMach’ by highlighting solutions that combine systems from the Pharma business lines and the greater ProMach organization.”

One integrated solution on exhibit combines Pharmaworks’ TF2 blister machine and Serpa’s P-100 cartoner with their co-developed BTS blister transport system. Ideal for pharmaceutical, biotech, nutraceutical, medical device and other products, the new BTS seamlessly transfers blisters from virtually any Pharmaworks blister machine and collates them to feed almost any Serpa cartoner. This synchronized system simplifies line installation, operation and maintenance.

Another integrated system on display showcases NJM’s beltorque® high-speed capper with the EZ-100 tamper evident bander from Axon, another ProMach brand. Beltorque caps up to 300 bottles per minute with simple mechanics, fast changeovers and low maintenance to ease use and reduce the total cost of ownership while precise torque and gentle handling maximize product quality. Axon’s versatile EZ-100 tamper evident bander can be designed to produce multipacks and twin-packs, partial body sleeves, full-body sleeves and full-body over-the-cap sleeves as well as tamper evident bands.

Also on exhibit are Steelco Pharma’s new washing carts, which have been designed specifically to wash product contact parts from either a Cremer tablet counter or Dara Pharma liquid filling and closing machine utilizing a Steelco DS Optima PH pharma-grade parts washer, all of which are supplied by NJM within North America. These Steelco cleaning systems, backed by NJM’s world-class customer service, help streamline washing while the Cremer tablet counters and Dara filling and closing systems maximize production line performance and product quality.

ProMach’s Pharma group will also showcase productivity software from ZPI, another ProMach brand. ZPI’s software is used by NJM’s line integration service team and other ProMach brands to help customers maximize line operation, productivity and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). ZPI offers software that monitors and reports line performance as well as software for product serialization and tracking and software for predictive maintenance.

Also on display in the ProMach Metroplex booth #C-3225 and at ProMach Pharma in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion at #SL-6501 will be NJM’s Bronco 130 pressure sensitive labeler and Courser 230 vial/syringe labeler, WLS’ new VR-72 height-adjustable labeler and Autonomy digital label printer, Serpa’s High Speed Insert Feeding System, Pharmaworks’ BlisterMate semi-automatic blister machine and Dara Pharma’s SX-310-RDL aseptic filling and closing machine for vials. Additionally, WLS will feature a virtual display of their popular horizontal roller labeler for auto-injectors. Finally, ProMach Pharma will host a large screen interactive digital display showing all their brands’ technologies, complete with descriptions, videos and product literature that highlights each system’s capabilities.

For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.