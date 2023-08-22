HYBRID Software, a leading innovator of packaging design and visualization software, is proud to announce the release of iC3D Version 9, which showcases powerful automation capabilities, new features and user-experience improvements.

IC3D Suite V9 introduces a major enhancement to its PDF Editor, leveraging cutting-edge technology from HYBRID’S own PDF Libraries to deliver an elevated user experience and pixel-perfect rendering. As users engage with PDF files within iC3D, they can anticipate upgraded performance with faster rendering speed, improved software stability, and advanced functionality.

Recognizing the evolving needs of the company’s valued CLOUDFLOW users, Version 9 offers seamless integration with HYBRID Software’s CLOUDFLOW Plugin Suite. This transformative addition has been designed to provide a comprehensive solution that enhances the way users interact with their workflows.

The CLOUDFLOW Plugin Suite serves as a dynamic bridge between customers’ creative endeavors and the efficiency requirements of digital workflow management. The suite permits users to readily open, save, and insert files, regardless of their format or source, directly into their workflow. The suite seamlessly merges into the iC3D environment, becoming an intrinsic part of the user experience. This integration ensures a cohesive and intuitive interaction, ultimately increasing productivity and streamlining processes.

iC3D Version 9 delivers enhancements to the overall performance of its suite, including file saving security. Users can now save their dynamic background within iC3D files and safeguard their creative work. To address a growing global customer base, iC3D announces an updated and expanded range of software languages, including improvements to existing translations and a fully localized Portuguese version.

Live demonstrations of iC3D and its integration within HYBRID Software will be showcased at Labelexpo Europe 2023 in Brussels. Hybrid Software Group’s booth #8B45 will welcome all visitors from September 11-14, 2023.

About HYBRID Software

With offices in Belgium, Germany, the United States, U.K., Spain, France, Italy and China, plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is an enterprise software development company that focuses on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry.

HYBRID Software’s CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ and STEPZ editors, and print quality solutions offer a unique set of advantages, including native PDF workflows, enterprise cloud solutions, scalable technology with low cost of ownership, and direct integration with leading MIS solutions and output devices. These products are used by thousands of customers worldwide in all areas of prepress and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format, and digital printing. HYBRID Software is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.