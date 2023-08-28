Komori Corporation, a premier manufacturer of offset and digital presses, today announced it was the recipient of a “Performance Excellence” award from the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG). Open to all manufacturers of digital and offset presses, the Performance Excellence distinction is awarded at the annual imPRESS ceremony to the press manufacturer with the highest number of winning entries in the Top Gold and Best of Division categories that were printed using their equipment. The imPRESS 2023 event was held on August 10 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina.

Atlanta-based printing and communications company, Tucker Castleberry, earned five awards at imPRESS 2023 for entries printed using its eight-color Komori Lithrone G40 perfector (GL840P) with LED-UV. With one Best of Division and four Top Gold awards, the family-owned printer and long-term Komori customer was the most decorated participant at the event, earning Komori the Performance Excellence award as their equipment manufacturer. Wiley “Tuck” Tucker, CEO of Tucker Castleberry, accepted the award on Komori’s behalf.

“We are honored to earn the prestigious Performance Excellence distinction at this year’s imPRESS awards and to see Tucker Castleberry showcase the high quality and versatility of Komori’s Lithrone G40 perfector,” said Doug Zirkelbach, district sales manager, Komori America. “Komori is proud to be able to provide solutions that significantly enhance every application and deliver the performance our customers need today—and in the future.”

To learn more about Komori Corporation, please visit https://www.komori-america.us/.