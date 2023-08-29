Antares Vision Group, an Italian multinational and a leading provider of track and trace and quality control systems, today announced that it has partnered with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) through the Pulse Interoperable Partner program. This new initiative aims to accelerate interoperability in the drug supply chain by providing a framework for solution providers to integrate directly with Pulse by NABP™, an inclusive, accessible, and secure digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance.

Nearly 10 years ago, the DSCSA was enacted to ensure the safety of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. The law, which has a deadline of November 2023, requires cooperation and interoperability among a wide range of industry stakeholders and solution providers. As the deadline approaches, these actors must continue to work together to ensure they will meet the complex requirements of the DSCSA.

NABP has been and will continue to be a key stakeholder in the DSCSA effort, representing the needs and interests of state regulators. This includes Pulse by NABP, which facilitates DSCSA compliance across the supply chain by providing additional functionality and data required to ensure seamless interoperability among participants. Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel technology, recognizes the importance of NABP’s contributions and is proud to be the first solution provider to sign up for this partner program.

“We have been working with the NABP for years and have watched their continued commitment to the DSCSA effort,” said rfxcel Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy Herb Wong. “Their involvement offers critical insight into the needs of the state boards of pharmacy and the small dispenser community and reflects the feedback that we’ve been hearing from our customers. We are excited to participate in the Pulse Interoperable Partner Program to ensure safe pharmaceuticals for patients and consumers.”

”Antares Vision Group became the first solution provider to be a Pulse Interoperable Partner, signing on within hours of the program being announced at NABP’s recent Interoperability Summit,” said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “They have been an ardent supporter of Pulse, and we’re delighted to continue the collaboration to secure the prescription drug supply chain and protect public health.”

About Antares Vision Group

Antares Vision Group is driving digitalization of products and supply chains by leading traceability, inspection, and integrated data management. AV Group helps companies and institutions to achieve safety, quality, efficiency, and sustainability, enabling Trustparency®.

DIAMIND, AV Group’s integrated ecosystem of solutions, simplifies the technology environment and supports businesses’ growth by enabling a data-driven and tailored journey to digital innovation.

To learn more, please visit antaresvisiongroup.com and rfxcel.com.