The Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) has announced the top winners of its 80th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. These folding cartons and rigid boxes represent some of the best paperboard packaging manufactured by North American converters over the past year.

Rigid Box of the Year: Hardins Creek Clermont Tube

TPC Printing and Packaging was tasked with finding a sustainable and economical replacement for the previous Hardins Creek tin tube packaging.

TPC Packaging's Hardins Creek Clermont Tube offers a sustainable, cost-effective, and visually striking solution. Their proprietary tube rolling process eliminates the need for other materials beyond the lid, aligning perfectly with the customer's goals. To replicate the look of metal, the rigid tube was printed on 20pt MPE metalized poly board, achieving an eye-catching appearance.

The team's expertise in ink matching to foil, combined with precise coatings, transformed paperboard into a unique alternative to metal containers. This rigid box is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional tin packaging that keeps the exact look and aesthetic of a metal package.

Other winners in this year’s competition included:

Paperboard Package of the Year: WhistlePig Piggybank

WhistlePig Piggybank Folding Carton of the Year: Wander & Ivy Single Varietal Sets

Wander & Ivy Single Varietal Sets Innovation of the Year Award: EnduraGrip™

EnduraGrip™ Richard DePaul Award for Creative Design & Converting: Single-Dose Syringe Folding Carton

Single-Dose Syringe Folding Carton Sustainability of the Year Award: Unilever Skip Laundry Detergent Capsules

Unilever Skip Laundry Detergent Capsules Judges’ Award: Tome Gift Set

Visit PPC’s website to see all the winning entries and learn more about the North American Paperboard Packaging Competition.



